American Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 160,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

