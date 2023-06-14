American Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 97,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

