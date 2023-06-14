American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

American Tower stock opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

