AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmeriCann Stock Down 15.6 %
Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
About AmeriCann
