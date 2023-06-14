AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmeriCann Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

