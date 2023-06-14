AMERISAFE, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.46 million. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 126,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

