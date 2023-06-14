Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of APH opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

