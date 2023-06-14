Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of APH opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol
In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.