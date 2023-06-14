Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Antero Midstream Price Performance
NYSE AM opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
