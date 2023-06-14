Analysts Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Target Price at $16.75

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 199,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter valued at about $3,180,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

