Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $29.91

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DK opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.