Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price at $1.48

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

