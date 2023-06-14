Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $111.88

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

