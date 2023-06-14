Analysts Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT at $59.25

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $106,610.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.