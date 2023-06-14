Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $34.70

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

ZI opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

