Analyzing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) and D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and D2L’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.37 -$6.94 million ($0.23) -5.61 D2L N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

D2L has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A D2L 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATA Creativity Global and D2L, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

D2L has a consensus price target of C$10.60, indicating a potential upside of 118.11%. Given D2L’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D2L is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and D2L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -24.28% -35.42% -10.52% D2L N/A N/A N/A

Summary

D2L beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About D2L

(Get Rating)

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance. It also provides Brightspace Degree Compass, a Web-based course recommendation tool that guides students' course selection; Brightspace LeaP, an adaptive learning platform to create individualized online learning experience for students; Brightspace Assignment Grader, an online grading tool that improves productivity and work-life balance; Brightspace Binder, a solution for students to collect, organize, and discover learning content; Brightspace Campus Life, an application that provides students with access to their courses, campus news and updates, upcoming events, and more; and Brightspace Course Catalog, a solution that enables users to search for the list of courses. In addition, it offers Brightspace Capture, a solution to record and broadcast media presentations; Brightspace Binder Shop, a solution for users to discover, evaluate, and recommend e-textbooks for learners; Brightspace Open Courses, an open online learning solution; Brightspace Pulse, an application that helps students to stay up to date and prepared by unifying course calendars, assignments, grades, and news; and D2L Wave, a platform for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of education options from various educational institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada with locations in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Richmond, Canada; Towson, Maryland; Melbourne, Australia; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.