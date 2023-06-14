Analyzing Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $267.37 million 3.85 -$8.38 million ($0.11) -186.00

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications -2.08% -0.25% -0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 1 0 0 1.50

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.69%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

(Get Rating)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman on April 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.