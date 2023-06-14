Analyzing Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Rockwell Medical has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.95%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

27.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical -5.59% 62.88% 10.01% Rockwell Medical -17.38% -84.33% -26.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Rockwell Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $524.95 million 1.49 -$25.00 million ($0.86) -26.37 Rockwell Medical $72.81 million 0.82 -$18.68 million ($1.26) -3.47

Rockwell Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Collegium Pharmaceutical. Collegium Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Rockwell Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in April 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including cleaning agents, 6% bleach for disinfection, citric acid descale, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. The company's dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. It is also developing other therapeutic product candidates for the treatment of hospitalized patients with acute heart failure; and home infusion therapy that allows patients to receive intravenous medications at home. Its target customers include medium and small sized dialysis chains and independent dialysis centers. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

