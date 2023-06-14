Analyzing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 1.20 -$9.50 million ($0.02) -104.00 Sohu.com $702.25 million 0.55 -$17.34 million ($1.12) -10.23

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.92% -0.46% -0.36% Sohu.com -5.40% -2.96% -1.67%

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than So-Young International.

Summary

So-Young International beats Sohu.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Xing Jin and Tao Yu in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in August 1996 by Charles Zhang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

