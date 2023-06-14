Analyzing Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

LM Funding America currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.48%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Soluna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -749.07% -63.71% -61.56% Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares LM Funding America and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 5.37 -$29.24 million ($2.20) -0.32 Soluna $28.55 million 0.20 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soluna.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

