Ancient Art L.P. Acquires 254,658 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ancient Art L.P. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,658 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 8.0% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $37,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $157.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

