Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

