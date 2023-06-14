Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 103,515 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,515 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Nomad Foods worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

