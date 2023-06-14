Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 10,538 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Houlihan Lokey worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

