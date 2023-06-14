Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $216.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

