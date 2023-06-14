Ancora Advisors LLC Has $11.52 Million Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Price Performance

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

