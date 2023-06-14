Ancora Advisors LLC Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Jackson Financial worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,732,000 after buying an additional 159,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 871,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JXN opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

