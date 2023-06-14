Ancora Advisors LLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

