Ancora Advisors LLC Has $33.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.