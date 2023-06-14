Ancora Advisors LLC Has $52.26 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,395,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNH stock opened at $491.33 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $457.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

