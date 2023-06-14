Ancora Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

