Ancora Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQM stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $149.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.26.

