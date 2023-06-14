Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $437.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

