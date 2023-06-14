Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

