Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.73.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.