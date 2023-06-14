Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,774 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $430.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

