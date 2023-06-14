Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 4,041 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 81,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

