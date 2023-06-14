Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.