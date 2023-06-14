Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.22 and its 200 day moving average is $364.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

