Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 37,488 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,488 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Middlefield Banc worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBCN opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

