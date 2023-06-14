Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 44,244 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.