Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

