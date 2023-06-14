Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 92,760 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,760 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

