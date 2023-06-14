Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

