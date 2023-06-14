Andrew M. Zogby Sells 10,537 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $106.61.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

