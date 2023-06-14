Andrew M. Zogby Sells 10,537 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Rating) insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $106.61.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.