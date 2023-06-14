Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,682,000 after acquiring an additional 233,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $276.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $277.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

