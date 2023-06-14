Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,197,820 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,197,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,183,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VEA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.