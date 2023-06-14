Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $689.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.13.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

