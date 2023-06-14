Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $92.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $401.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.90. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.