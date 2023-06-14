Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18,859.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,235 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.