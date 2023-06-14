Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 252,890.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $300.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

