Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

